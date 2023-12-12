Ex-Dividend Reminder: Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Hamilton Lane and Enterprise Financial Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/23, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM), Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE), and Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Symbol: EFSC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 12/29/23, Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.445 on 1/5/24, and Enterprise Financial Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/29/23. As a percentage of AGM's recent stock price of $170.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when AGM shares open for trading on 12/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for HLNE to open 0.42% lower in price and for EFSC to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGM, HLNE, and EFSC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM):



Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE):



Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Symbol: EFSC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.58% for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp, 1.70% for Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A, and 2.39% for Enterprise Financial Services Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp shares are currently down about 0.7%, Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A shares are up about 1.2%, and Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

