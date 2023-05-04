Ex-Dividend Reminder: FB Financial, Invesco and National Instruments

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/8/23, FB Financial Corp (Symbol: FBK), Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ), and National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 5/23/23, Invesco Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/2/23, and National Instruments Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 5/31/23. As a percentage of FBK's recent stock price of $26.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of FB Financial Corp to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when FBK shares open for trading on 5/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for IVZ to open 1.22% lower in price and for NATI to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FBK, IVZ, and NATI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

FB Financial Corp (Symbol: FBK):



Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ):



National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.31% for FB Financial Corp, 4.89% for Invesco Ltd, and 1.92% for National Instruments Corp..

In Thursday trading, FB Financial Corp shares are currently down about 2.7%, Invesco Ltd shares are down about 0.6%, and National Instruments Corp. shares are trading flat on the day.

