Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fastenal, Royal Bank of Canada and AptarGroup

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/25/23, Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY), and AptarGroup Inc. (Symbol: ATR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fastenal Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 11/24/23, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 11/24/23, and AptarGroup Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 11/16/23. As a percentage of FAST's recent stock price of $57.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Fastenal Co. to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when FAST shares open for trading on 10/25/23. Similarly, investors should look for RY to open 1.68% lower in price and for ATR to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FAST, RY, and ATR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST):



Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY):



AptarGroup Inc. (Symbol: ATR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.43% for Fastenal Co., 6.71% for Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec), and 1.35% for AptarGroup Inc..

In Monday trading, Fastenal Co. shares are currently trading flat, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) shares are off about 0.5%, and AptarGroup Inc. shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

