Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fastenal, Lakeland Financial and Royal Bank of Canada

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/24/24, Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN), and Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fastenal Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 5/23/24, Lakeland Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 5/6/24, and Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.38 on 5/24/24. As a percentage of FAST's recent stock price of $67.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Fastenal Co. to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when FAST shares open for trading on 4/24/24. Similarly, investors should look for LKFN to open 0.78% lower in price and for RY to open 1.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FAST, LKFN, and RY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST):



Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN):



Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.31% for Fastenal Co., 3.11% for Lakeland Financial Corp, and 5.64% for Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec).

In Monday trading, Fastenal Co. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Lakeland Financial Corp shares are up about 4.3%, and Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) shares are up about 1% on the day.

