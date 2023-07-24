Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fastenal, Cooper Companies and Marsh & McLennan Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/26/23, Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO), and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fastenal Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 8/24/23, Cooper Companies, Inc. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.03 on 8/11/23, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 8/15/23. As a percentage of FAST's recent stock price of $58.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Fastenal Co. to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when FAST shares open for trading on 7/26/23. Similarly, investors should look for COO to open 0.01% lower in price and for MMC to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FAST, COO, and MMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST):



Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO):



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.41% for Fastenal Co., 0.02% for Cooper Companies, Inc., and 1.48% for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc..

In Monday trading, Fastenal Co. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Cooper Companies, Inc. shares are off about 0.3%, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

