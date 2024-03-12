Ex-Dividend Reminder: Extra Space Storage, Empire State Realty Trust and First Financial Bankshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR), Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT), and First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Extra Space Storage Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.62 on 3/29/24, Empire State Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 3/28/24, and First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 4/1/24. As a percentage of EXR's recent stock price of $149.41, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Extra Space Storage Inc to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when EXR shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for ESRT to open 0.36% lower in price and for FFIN to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EXR, ESRT, and FFIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR):



Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT):



First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.34% for Extra Space Storage Inc, 1.43% for Empire State Realty Trust Inc, and 2.24% for First Financial Bankshares, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Extra Space Storage Inc shares are currently down about 0.8%, Empire State Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and First Financial Bankshares, Inc. shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

