Ex-Dividend Reminder: Extra Space Storage, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities and Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/13/22, Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR), Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA), and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Extra Space Storage Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 12/30/22, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities will pay its monthly dividend of $0.13 on 12/30/22, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of EXR's recent stock price of $157.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of Extra Space Storage Inc to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when EXR shares open for trading on 12/13/22. Similarly, investors should look for PTA to open 0.71% lower in price and for HPE to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EXR, PTA, and HPE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR):



Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA):



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.82% for Extra Space Storage Inc, 8.48% for Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities, and 2.95% for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

In Friday trading, Extra Space Storage Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities shares are down about 0.3%, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

