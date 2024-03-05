News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Exponent, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings and ITT

March 05, 2024 — 09:59 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/7/24, Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO), Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX), and ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Exponent Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 3/22/24, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 3/25/24, and ITT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.319 on 4/1/24. As a percentage of EXPO's recent stock price of $81.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Exponent Inc. to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when EXPO shares open for trading on 3/7/24. Similarly, investors should look for KNX to open 0.29% lower in price and for ITT to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EXPO, KNX, and ITT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.37% for Exponent Inc., 1.17% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, and 1.00% for ITT Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Exponent Inc. shares are currently up about 1.3%, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and ITT Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

