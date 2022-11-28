Ex-Dividend Reminder: Expeditors International of Washington, Stanley Black & Decker and Watts Water Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD), Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK), and Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.67 on 12/15/22, Stanley Black & Decker Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 12/20/22, and Watts Water Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/15/22. As a percentage of EXPD's recent stock price of $112.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when EXPD shares open for trading on 11/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for SWK to open 0.97% lower in price and for WTS to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EXPD, SWK, and WTS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD):



Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK):



Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.19% for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., 3.86% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc, and 0.77% for Watts Water Technologies Inc.

In Monday trading, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.3%, Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Watts Water Technologies Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

