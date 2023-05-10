Ex-Dividend Reminder: Exelon, Southern and Allete

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/23, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC), Southern Company (Symbol: SO), and Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Exelon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 6/9/23, Southern Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 6/6/23, and Allete Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6775 on 6/1/23. As a percentage of EXC's recent stock price of $42.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of Exelon Corp to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when EXC shares open for trading on 5/12/23. Similarly, investors should look for SO to open 0.93% lower in price and for ALE to open 1.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EXC, SO, and ALE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC):



Southern Company (Symbol: SO):



Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.35% for Exelon Corp, 3.73% for Southern Company, and 4.30% for Allete Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Exelon Corp shares are currently up about 0.7%, Southern Company shares are up about 0.6%, and Allete Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

