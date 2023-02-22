Markets
EXC

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Exelon, Embecta and Organon

February 22, 2023 — 10:44 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/24/23, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC), Embecta Corp (Symbol: EMBC), and Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Exelon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 3/10/23, Embecta Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/13/23, and Organon & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 3/16/23. As a percentage of EXC's recent stock price of $42.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Exelon Corp to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when EXC shares open for trading on 2/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for EMBC to open 0.48% lower in price and for OGN to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EXC, EMBC, and OGN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC):

EXC+Dividend+History+Chart

Embecta Corp (Symbol: EMBC):

EMBC+Dividend+History+Chart

Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN):

OGN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.42% for Exelon Corp, 1.91% for Embecta Corp, and 4.11% for Organon & Co.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, Exelon Corp shares are currently off about 0.2%, Embecta Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and Organon & Co shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Dividend Calculator
 ALB Videos
 Funds Holding XTH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXC
EMBC
OGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.