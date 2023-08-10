Ex-Dividend Reminder: Exelon Corp, Southwest Gas Holdings and American States Water

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/23, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC), Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX), and American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Exelon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 9/8/23, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 9/1/23, and American States Water Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 9/1/23. As a percentage of EXC's recent stock price of $40.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Exelon Corp to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when EXC shares open for trading on 8/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for SWX to open 0.91% lower in price and for AWR to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EXC, SWX, and AWR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC):



Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX):



American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.56% for Exelon Corp, 3.65% for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., and 1.95% for American States Water Co.

In Thursday trading, Exelon Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. shares are up about 0.6%, and American States Water Co shares are trading flat on the day.

