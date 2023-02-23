Ex-Dividend Reminder: Evertec, UGI and Estee Lauder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/23, Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC), UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGIC), and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Evertec, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/17/23, UGI Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.8125 on 3/1/23, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of EVTC's recent stock price of $34.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Evertec, Inc. to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when EVTC shares open for trading on 2/27/23. Similarly, investors should look for UGIC to open 2.05% lower in price and for EL to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EVTC, UGIC, and EL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC):



UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGIC):



Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.58% for Evertec, Inc., 8.20% for UGI Corp., and 1.05% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc..

In Thursday trading, Evertec, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.2%, UGI Corp. shares are up about 0.3%, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

