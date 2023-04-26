Ex-Dividend Reminder: Evertec, Hasbro and Casey's General Stores

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/28/23, Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC), Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), and Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Evertec, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/2/23, Hasbro, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 5/15/23, and Casey's General Stores, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 5/15/23. As a percentage of EVTC's recent stock price of $31.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Evertec, Inc. to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when EVTC shares open for trading on 4/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for HAS to open 1.37% lower in price and for CASY to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EVTC, HAS, and CASY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC):



Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS):



Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.63% for Evertec, Inc., 5.49% for Hasbro, Inc., and 0.68% for Casey's General Stores, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Evertec, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.8%, Hasbro, Inc. shares are off about 0.2%, and Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

