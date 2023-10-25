News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Evertec, Bank of Montreal and Blackstone

October 25, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/27/23, Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC), Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO), and Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Evertec, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/1/23, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.47 on 11/28/23, and Blackstone Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 11/6/23. As a percentage of EVTC's recent stock price of $35.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Evertec, Inc. to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when EVTC shares open for trading on 10/27/23. Similarly, investors should look for BMO to open 1.94% lower in price and for BX to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EVTC, BMO, and BX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC):

EVTC+Dividend+History+Chart

Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO):

BMO+Dividend+History+Chart

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX):

BX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.57% for Evertec, Inc., 7.76% for Bank of Montreal (Quebec), and 3.38% for Blackstone Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Evertec, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.4%, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are down about 0.9%, and Blackstone Inc shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

