Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eversource Energy, Old National Bancorp and Hancock Whitney

February 29, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/24, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES), Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), and Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eversource Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.715 on 3/29/24, Old National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 3/15/24, and Hancock Whitney Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of ES's recent stock price of $58.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.22%, so look for shares of Eversource Energy to trade 1.22% lower — all else being equal — when ES shares open for trading on 3/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for ONB to open 0.87% lower in price and for HWC to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ES, ONB, and HWC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES):

ES+Dividend+History+Chart

Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB):

ONB+Dividend+History+Chart

Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC):

HWC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.88% for Eversource Energy, 3.46% for Old National Bancorp, and 2.83% for Hancock Whitney Corp.

In Thursday trading, Eversource Energy shares are currently off about 1.1%, Old National Bancorp shares are down about 1.2%, and Hancock Whitney Corp shares are down about 1.5% on the day.

