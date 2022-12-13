Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eversource Energy, CONMED and Camden Property Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/22, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES), CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD), and Camden Property Trust (Symbol: CPT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eversource Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6375 on 12/30/22, CONMED Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/5/23, and Camden Property Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.94 on 1/17/23. As a percentage of ES's recent stock price of $86.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Eversource Energy to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when ES shares open for trading on 12/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for CNMD to open 0.21% lower in price and for CPT to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ES, CNMD, and CPT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES):



CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD):



Camden Property Trust (Symbol: CPT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.94% for Eversource Energy, 0.83% for CONMED Corp, and 3.15% for Camden Property Trust.

In Tuesday trading, Eversource Energy shares are currently up about 1.3%, CONMED Corp shares are up about 4.3%, and Camden Property Trust shares are up about 2.6% on the day.

