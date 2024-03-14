Ex-Dividend Reminder: Everest Group, Nuvei and J&J Snack Foods

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/18/24, Everest Group Ltd (Symbol: EG), Nuvei Corp (Symbol: NVEI), and J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Everest Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.75 on 3/27/24, Nuvei Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 4/4/24, and J&J Snack Foods Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.735 on 4/9/24. As a percentage of EG's recent stock price of $386.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Everest Group Ltd to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when EG shares open for trading on 3/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for NVEI to open 0.43% lower in price and for JJSF to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EG, NVEI, and JJSF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.81% for Everest Group Ltd, 1.74% for Nuvei Corp, and 2.05% for J&J Snack Foods Corp..

In Thursday trading, Everest Group Ltd shares are currently up about 0.6%, Nuvei Corp shares are trading flat, and J&J Snack Foods Corp. shares are down about 1.5% on the day.

