Ex-Dividend Reminder: Everest Group, Medifast and Best Buy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/18/23, Everest Group Ltd (Symbol: EG), Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED), and Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Everest Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.75 on 9/29/23, Medifast Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.65 on 11/7/23, and Best Buy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 10/10/23. As a percentage of EG's recent stock price of $379.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Everest Group Ltd to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when EG shares open for trading on 9/18/23. Similarly, investors should look for MED to open 2.04% lower in price and for BBY to open 1.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EG, MED, and BBY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Everest Group Ltd (Symbol: EG):



Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED):



Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.84% for Everest Group Ltd, 8.14% for Medifast Inc, and 5.03% for Best Buy Inc.

In Thursday trading, Everest Group Ltd shares are currently up about 1.2%, Medifast Inc shares are off about 1.1%, and Best Buy Inc shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

