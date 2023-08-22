Ex-Dividend Reminder: Evercore, Piper Sandler Companies and Washington Federal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/24/23, Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR), Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR), and Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Evercore Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 9/8/23, Piper Sandler Companies will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 9/8/23, and Washington Federal Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/8/23. As a percentage of EVR's recent stock price of $130.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Evercore Inc Class A to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when EVR shares open for trading on 8/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for PIPR to open 0.44% lower in price and for WAFD to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for EVR, PIPR, and WAFD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR):



Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR):



Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.33% for Evercore Inc Class A, 1.75% for Piper Sandler Companies, and 3.52% for Washington Federal Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Evercore Inc Class A shares are currently off about 2.3%, Piper Sandler Companies shares are off about 0.3%, and Washington Federal Inc shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

