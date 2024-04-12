News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: European Aeronautic Defense, GUESS ? and Acuity Brands Inc

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/16/24, European Aeronautic Defense (Symbol: EADSF), GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), and Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. European Aeronautic Defense will pay its annual dividend of $1.80 on 4/18/24, GUESS ?, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/3/24, and Acuity Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 5/1/24. As a percentage of EADSF's recent stock price of $173.35, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of European Aeronautic Defense to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when EADSF shares open for trading on 4/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for GES to open 1.07% lower in price and for AYI to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EADSF, GES, and AYI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

European Aeronautic Defense (Symbol: EADSF):

GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES):

Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.04% for European Aeronautic Defense, 4.27% for GUESS ?, Inc., and 0.23% for Acuity Brands Inc.

In Friday trading, European Aeronautic Defense shares are currently off about 2.7%, GUESS ?, Inc. shares are down about 1.8%, and Acuity Brands Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

