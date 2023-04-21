Ex-Dividend Reminder: European Aeronautic Defense, Cal-Maine Foods and Clorox

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/25/23, European Aeronautic Defense (Symbol: EADSF), Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM), and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. European Aeronautic Defense will pay its annual dividend of $1.80 on 4/27/23, Cal-Maine Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.199 on 5/11/23, and Clorox Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.18 on 5/12/23. As a percentage of EADSF's recent stock price of $139.65, this dividend works out to approximately 1.29%, so look for shares of European Aeronautic Defense to trade 1.29% lower — all else being equal — when EADSF shares open for trading on 4/25/23. Similarly, investors should look for CALM to open 3.95% lower in price and for CLX to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EADSF, CALM, and CLX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

European Aeronautic Defense (Symbol: EADSF):



Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM):



Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.29% for European Aeronautic Defense, 15.79% for Cal-Maine Foods Inc, and 2.87% for Clorox Co.

In Friday trading, European Aeronautic Defense shares are currently up about 0.2%, Cal-Maine Foods Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Clorox Co shares are up about 1% on the day.

