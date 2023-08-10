Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ethan Allen Interiors, Kroger and PriceSmart

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/23, Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (Symbol: ETD), Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), and PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 8/31/23, Kroger Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 9/1/23, and PriceSmart Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.46 on 8/31/23. As a percentage of ETD's recent stock price of $34.66, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when ETD shares open for trading on 8/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for KR to open 0.58% lower in price and for PSMT to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for ETD, KR, and PSMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (Symbol: ETD):



Kroger Co (Symbol: KR):



PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.15% for Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc., 2.33% for Kroger Co, and 1.19% for PriceSmart Inc.

In Thursday trading, Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Kroger Co shares are up about 1%, and PriceSmart Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.