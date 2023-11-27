Ex-Dividend Reminder: Estee Lauder, Home Depot and Brookfield Renewable Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/23, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Symbol: BEP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 12/15/23, Home Depot Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.09 on 12/14/23, and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3375 on 12/29/23. As a percentage of EL's recent stock price of $123.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when EL shares open for trading on 11/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for HD to open 0.67% lower in price and for BEP to open 1.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EL, HD, and BEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL):



Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD):



Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Symbol: BEP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.13% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., 2.69% for Home Depot Inc, and 5.45% for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP.

In Monday trading, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares are currently up about 1%, Home Depot Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

