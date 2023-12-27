Ex-Dividend Reminder: Essex Property Trust, Ventas and Pegasystems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/23, Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS), Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR), and Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Essex Property Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.31 on 1/12/24, Ventas Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 1/18/24, and Pegasystems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 1/16/24. As a percentage of ESS's recent stock price of $247.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Essex Property Trust Inc to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when ESS shares open for trading on 12/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for VTR to open 0.89% lower in price and for PEGA to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ESS, VTR, and PEGA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS):



Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR):



Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.74% for Essex Property Trust Inc, 3.57% for Ventas Inc, and 0.24% for Pegasystems Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Essex Property Trust Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Ventas Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and Pegasystems Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

