Ex-Dividend Reminder: Essex Property Trust, Franklin BSP Realty Trust and AGNC Investment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS), Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT), and AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Essex Property Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.31 on 7/14/23, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.355 on 7/10/23, and AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 7/12/23. As a percentage of ESS's recent stock price of $229.03, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of Essex Property Trust Inc to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when ESS shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for FBRT to open 2.58% lower in price and for AGNC to open 1.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ESS, FBRT, and AGNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS):



Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT):



AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.03% for Essex Property Trust Inc, 10.32% for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc, and 14.19% for AGNC Investment Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Essex Property Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and AGNC Investment Corp shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

