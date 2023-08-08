News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Essential Utilities, AmerisourceBergen Corp. and AstraZeneca

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/23, Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG), AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC), and AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Essential Utilities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3071 on 9/1/23, AmerisourceBergen Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.485 on 8/28/23, and AstraZeneca plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.465 on 9/11/23. As a percentage of WTRG's recent stock price of $40.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Essential Utilities Inc to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when WTRG shares open for trading on 8/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for ABC to open 0.26% lower in price and for AZN to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WTRG, ABC, and AZN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG):

WTRG+Dividend+History+Chart

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC):

ABC+Dividend+History+Chart

AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN):

AZN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.02% for Essential Utilities Inc, 1.03% for AmerisourceBergen Corp., and 1.33% for AstraZeneca plc.

In Tuesday trading, Essential Utilities Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, AmerisourceBergen Corp. shares are up about 0.6%, and AstraZeneca plc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

