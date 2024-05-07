Ex-Dividend Reminder: Essential Utilities, American Electric Power and Cencora

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/24, Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG), American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP), and Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Essential Utilities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3071 on 6/1/24, American Electric Power Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 6/10/24, and Cencora Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 5/24/24. As a percentage of WTRG's recent stock price of $38.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Essential Utilities Inc to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when WTRG shares open for trading on 5/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for AEP to open 0.99% lower in price and for COR to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WTRG, AEP, and COR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG):



American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP):



Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.21% for Essential Utilities Inc, 3.96% for American Electric Power Co Inc, and 0.91% for Cencora Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Essential Utilities Inc shares are currently up about 1.4%, American Electric Power Co Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Cencora Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of MCHI

 SPFF Options Chain

 CNBS Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.