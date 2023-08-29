Ex-Dividend Reminder: Essent Group, General Motors and PepsiCo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/23, Essent Group Ltd (Symbol: ESNT), General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), and PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Essent Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/11/23, General Motors Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 9/14/23, and PepsiCo Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.265 on 9/29/23. As a percentage of ESNT's recent stock price of $50.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Essent Group Ltd to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when ESNT shares open for trading on 8/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for GM to open 0.27% lower in price and for PEP to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ESNT, GM, and PEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Essent Group Ltd (Symbol: ESNT):



General Motors Co (Symbol: GM):



PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.99% for Essent Group Ltd, 1.08% for General Motors Co, and 2.81% for PepsiCo Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Essent Group Ltd shares are currently off about 0.1%, General Motors Co shares are up about 0.2%, and PepsiCo Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

