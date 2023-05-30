News & Insights

Markets
ESNT

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Essent Group, Commerzbank and Euronav

May 30, 2023 — 11:06 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/23, Essent Group Ltd (Symbol: ESNT), Commerzbank A G (Symbol: CRZBF), and Euronav NV (Symbol: EURN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Essent Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/12/23, Commerzbank A G will pay its annual dividend of $0.20 on 6/5/23, and Euronav NV will pay its annual dividend of $0.051 on 6/13/23. As a percentage of ESNT's recent stock price of $45.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Essent Group Ltd to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when ESNT shares open for trading on 5/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for CRZBF to open 1.73% lower in price and for EURN to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ESNT, CRZBF, and EURN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Essent Group Ltd (Symbol: ESNT):

ESNT+Dividend+History+Chart

Commerzbank A G (Symbol: CRZBF):

CRZBF+Dividend+History+Chart

Euronav NV (Symbol: EURN):

EURN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.22% for Essent Group Ltd, 1.73% for Commerzbank A G, and 0.32% for Euronav NV.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Essent Group Ltd shares are currently up about 1%, Commerzbank A G shares are off about 1%, and Euronav NV shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 PWP market cap history
 ABCB Dividend Growth Rate
 GROW market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESNT
CRZBF
EURN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.