Ex-Dividend Reminder: ESAB, Benchmark Electronics and Steel Dynamics

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB), Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE), and Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ESAB Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 7/14/23, Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 7/13/23, and Steel Dynamics Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.425 on 7/14/23. As a percentage of ESAB's recent stock price of $63.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of ESAB Corp to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when ESAB shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for BHE to open 0.67% lower in price and for STLD to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ESAB, BHE, and STLD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB):



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE):



Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.38% for ESAB Corp, 2.67% for Benchmark Electronics, Inc., and 1.62% for Steel Dynamics Inc..

In Tuesday trading, ESAB Corp shares are currently up about 0.5%, Benchmark Electronics, Inc. shares are down about 0.6%, and Steel Dynamics Inc. shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.