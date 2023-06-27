News & Insights

Markets
ESAB

Ex-Dividend Reminder: ESAB, Benchmark Electronics and Steel Dynamics

June 27, 2023 — 12:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB), Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE), and Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ESAB Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 7/14/23, Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 7/13/23, and Steel Dynamics Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.425 on 7/14/23. As a percentage of ESAB's recent stock price of $63.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of ESAB Corp to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when ESAB shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for BHE to open 0.67% lower in price and for STLD to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ESAB, BHE, and STLD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB):

ESAB+Dividend+History+Chart

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE):

BHE+Dividend+History+Chart

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD):

STLD+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.38% for ESAB Corp, 2.67% for Benchmark Electronics, Inc., and 1.62% for Steel Dynamics Inc..

In Tuesday trading, ESAB Corp shares are currently up about 0.5%, Benchmark Electronics, Inc. shares are down about 0.6%, and Steel Dynamics Inc. shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 DMYS Historical Stock Prices
 NEOG Average Annual Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BCA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESAB
BHE
STLD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.