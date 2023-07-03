Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ermenegildo Zegna, Campbell Soup and Wabash National

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/5/23, Ermenegildo Zegna NV (Symbol: ZGN), Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB), and Wabash National Corp (Symbol: WNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ermenegildo Zegna NV will pay its annual dividend of $0.10 on 7/28/23, Campbell Soup Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 7/31/23, and Wabash National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 7/27/23. As a percentage of ZGN's recent stock price of $12.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Ermenegildo Zegna NV to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when ZGN shares open for trading on 7/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for CPB to open 0.81% lower in price and for WNC to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ZGN, CPB, and WNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ermenegildo Zegna NV (Symbol: ZGN):



Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB):



Wabash National Corp (Symbol: WNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.78% for Ermenegildo Zegna NV, 3.24% for Campbell Soup Co, and 1.25% for Wabash National Corp.

In Monday trading, Ermenegildo Zegna NV shares are currently up about 0.6%, Campbell Soup Co shares are down about 0.1%, and Wabash National Corp shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

