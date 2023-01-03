Ex-Dividend Reminder: Erie Indemnity, Morningstar and Preferred Bank

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/4/23, Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE), Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN), and Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Erie Indemnity Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.19 on 1/20/23, Morningstar Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 1/31/23, and Preferred Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 1/20/23. As a percentage of ERIE's recent stock price of $248.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Erie Indemnity Co. to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when ERIE shares open for trading on 1/4/23. Similarly, investors should look for MORN to open 0.17% lower in price and for PFBC to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ERIE, MORN, and PFBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE):

Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN):

Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.92% for Erie Indemnity Co., 0.68% for Morningstar Inc, and 2.83% for Preferred Bank.

In Tuesday trading, Erie Indemnity Co. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Morningstar Inc shares are up about 1.7%, and Preferred Bank shares are up about 4.2% on the day.

