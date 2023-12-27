Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equity Residential, Federal Realty Investment Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/23, Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR), Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT), and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equity Residential will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6625 on 1/12/24, Federal Realty Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.09 on 1/16/24, and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 1/16/24. As a percentage of EQR's recent stock price of $61.41, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Equity Residential to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when EQR shares open for trading on 12/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for FRT to open 1.04% lower in price and for FR to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EQR, FRT, and FR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR):



Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT):



First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.32% for Equity Residential, 4.17% for Federal Realty Investment Trust, and 2.42% for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Equity Residential shares are currently up about 0.4%, Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are up about 0.6%, and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

