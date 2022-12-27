Markets
ELS

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equity Lifestyle Properties, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and CareTrust REIT

December 27, 2022 — 10:08 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS), KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF), and CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 1/13/23, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 1/13/23, and CareTrust REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of ELS's recent stock price of $65.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when ELS shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for KREF to open 2.93% lower in price and for CTRE to open 1.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ELS, KREF, and CTRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS):

ELS+Dividend+History+Chart

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF):

KREF+Dividend+History+Chart

CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE):

CTRE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.52% for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, 11.72% for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, and 5.81% for CareTrust REIT Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are currently trading flat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and CareTrust REIT Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks
 Funds Holding PCI
 NOX Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELS
KREF
CTRE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.