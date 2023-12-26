Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equity Lifestyle Properties, COPT Defense Properties and SEI Investments

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS), COPT Defense Properties (Symbol: CDP), and SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4475 on 1/12/24, COPT Defense Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 1/18/24, and SEI Investments Company will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.46 on 1/9/24. As a percentage of ELS's recent stock price of $71.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when ELS shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for CDP to open 1.13% lower in price and for SEIC to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ELS, CDP, and SEIC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS):



COPT Defense Properties (Symbol: CDP):



SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.52% for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, 4.51% for COPT Defense Properties, and 1.42% for SEI Investments Company.

In Tuesday trading, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, COPT Defense Properties shares are up about 0.4%, and SEI Investments Company shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

