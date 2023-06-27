Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equity Lifestyle Properties, CareTrust REIT and Broadstone Net Lease

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS), CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE), and Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4475 on 7/14/23, CareTrust REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 7/14/23, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 7/14/23. As a percentage of ELS's recent stock price of $66.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when ELS shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for CTRE to open 1.42% lower in price and for BNL to open 1.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ELS, CTRE, and BNL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS):



CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE):



Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.68% for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, 5.67% for CareTrust REIT Inc, and 7.22% for Broadstone Net Lease Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, CareTrust REIT Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

