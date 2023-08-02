Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equitable Holdings, Alexander's and Affiliated Managers Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/4/23, Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH), Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX), and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equitable Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 8/14/23, Alexander's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.50 on 8/18/23, and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 8/21/23. As a percentage of EQH's recent stock price of $28.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Equitable Holdings Inc to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when EQH shares open for trading on 8/4/23. Similarly, investors should look for ALX to open 2.32% lower in price and for AMG to open 0.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EQH, ALX, and AMG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH):



Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX):



Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.09% for Equitable Holdings Inc, 9.27% for Alexander's Inc, and 0.03% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Equitable Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 1.7%, Alexander's Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are down about 1.5% on the day.

