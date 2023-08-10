Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equinor, PG&E Corp and Centerra Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/23, Equinor ASA (Symbol: EQNR), PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCGU), and Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equinor ASA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/25/23, PG&E Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.375 on 8/16/23, and Centerra Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 8/29/23. As a percentage of EQNR's recent stock price of $32.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Equinor ASA to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when EQNR shares open for trading on 8/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for PCGU to open 0.91% lower in price and for CGAU to open 1.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EQNR, PCGU, and CGAU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equinor ASA (Symbol: EQNR):



PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCGU):



Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.71% for Equinor ASA, 3.64% for PG&E Corp, and 4.67% for Centerra Gold Inc.

In Thursday trading, Equinor ASA shares are currently down about 0.6%, PG&E Corp shares are off about 0.5%, and Centerra Gold Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

