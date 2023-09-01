Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equifax, Southwest Airlines and Old Dominion Freight Line

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/5/23, Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX), Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equifax Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 9/15/23, Southwest Airlines Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 9/27/23, and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/20/23. As a percentage of EFX's recent stock price of $208.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Equifax Inc to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when EFX shares open for trading on 9/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for LUV to open 0.57% lower in price and for ODFL to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EFX, LUV, and ODFL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX):



Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV):



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.75% for Equifax Inc, 2.28% for Southwest Airlines Co, and 0.37% for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc..

In Friday trading, Equifax Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Southwest Airlines Co shares are up about 0.1%, and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

