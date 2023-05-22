Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equifax, Littelfuse and Robert Half International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/24/23, Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX), Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS), and Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equifax Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 6/15/23, Littelfuse Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 6/8/23, and Robert Half International Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 6/15/23. As a percentage of EFX's recent stock price of $209.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Equifax Inc to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when EFX shares open for trading on 5/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for LFUS to open 0.22% lower in price and for RHI to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EFX, LFUS, and RHI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX):



Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS):



Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.74% for Equifax Inc, 0.89% for Littelfuse Inc, and 2.81% for Robert Half International Inc..

In Monday trading, Equifax Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Littelfuse Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Robert Half International Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.