Ex-Dividend Reminder: EPR Properties, Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/23, EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE), and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (Symbol: BCSF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.275 on 4/17/23, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.21 on 4/14/23, and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 4/28/23. As a percentage of EPR's recent stock price of $35.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of EPR Properties to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when EPR shares open for trading on 3/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for ARE to open 1.03% lower in price and for BCSF to open 3.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EPR, ARE, and BCSF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE):



Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (Symbol: BCSF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.33% for EPR Properties, 4.11% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, and 12.49% for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

In Tuesday trading, EPR Properties shares are currently off about 0.8%, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc shares are down about 0.9%, and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

