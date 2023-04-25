Ex-Dividend Reminder: EPR Properties, Agree Realty and Ellington Financial

News & Insights

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/27/23, EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), and Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.275 on 5/15/23, Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.243 on 5/12/23, and Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.15 on 5/25/23. As a percentage of EPR's recent stock price of $40.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of EPR Properties to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when EPR shares open for trading on 4/27/23. Similarly, investors should look for ADC to open 0.36% lower in price and for EFC to open 1.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EPR, ADC, and EFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.20% for EPR Properties, 4.38% for Agree Realty Corp., and 14.33% for Ellington Financial Inc.

In Tuesday trading, EPR Properties shares are currently off about 0.4%, Agree Realty Corp. shares are off about 0.1%, and Ellington Financial Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

