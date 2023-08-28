Ex-Dividend Reminder: EPR Properties, Agree Realty and Cullen/Frost Bankers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/23, EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), and Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.275 on 9/15/23, Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.243 on 9/14/23, and Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 9/15/23. As a percentage of EPR's recent stock price of $44.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of EPR Properties to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when EPR shares open for trading on 8/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for ADC to open 0.39% lower in price and for CFR to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EPR, ADC, and CFR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.49% for EPR Properties, 4.70% for Agree Realty Corp., and 3.85% for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc..

In Monday trading, EPR Properties shares are currently up about 0.4%, Agree Realty Corp. shares are trading flat, and Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

