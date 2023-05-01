News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Entergy, Northwest Bancshares and Independent Bank Group

May 01, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/3/23, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR), Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), and Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Entergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.07 on 6/1/23, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 5/15/23, and Independent Bank Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 5/18/23. As a percentage of ETR's recent stock price of $107.53, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of Entergy Corp to trade 1.00% lower — all else being equal — when ETR shares open for trading on 5/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for NWBI to open 1.71% lower in price and for IBTX to open 1.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ETR, NWBI, and IBTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR):

ETR+Dividend+History+Chart

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI):

NWBI+Dividend+History+Chart

Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX):

IBTX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.98% for Entergy Corp, 6.85% for Northwest Bancshares, Inc., and 4.23% for Independent Bank Group Inc..

In Monday trading, Entergy Corp shares are currently down about 0.1%, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares are off about 0.1%, and Independent Bank Group Inc. shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

