Ex-Dividend Reminder: Entergy Corp, PNM Resources and Middlesex Water

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/23, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR), PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM), and Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Entergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.07 on 9/1/23, PNM Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3675 on 8/25/23, and Middlesex Water Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3125 on 9/1/23. As a percentage of ETR's recent stock price of $96.85, this dividend works out to approximately 1.10%, so look for shares of Entergy Corp to trade 1.10% lower — all else being equal — when ETR shares open for trading on 8/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for PNM to open 0.83% lower in price and for MSEX to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ETR, PNM, and MSEX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR):



PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM):



Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.42% for Entergy Corp, 3.32% for PNM Resources Inc, and 1.53% for Middlesex Water Co..

In Tuesday trading, Entergy Corp shares are currently off about 0.4%, PNM Resources Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and Middlesex Water Co. shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

Also see:

