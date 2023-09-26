Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ensign Group, Stryker and Essex Property Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/28/23, Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG), Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK), and Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ensign Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0575 on 10/31/23, Stryker Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 10/31/23, and Essex Property Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.31 on 10/13/23. As a percentage of ENSG's recent stock price of $93.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Ensign Group Inc to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when ENSG shares open for trading on 9/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for SYK to open 0.26% lower in price and for ESS to open 1.08% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for ENSG, SYK, and ESS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG):



Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK):



Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.25% for Ensign Group Inc, 1.05% for Stryker Corp, and 4.32% for Essex Property Trust Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Ensign Group Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Stryker Corp shares are off about 0.8%, and Essex Property Trust Inc shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

