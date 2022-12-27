Markets
ENSG

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ensign Group, DENTSPLY SIRONA and Danaher

December 27, 2022 — 10:17 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), and Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ensign Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0575 on 1/31/23, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 1/13/23, and Danaher Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/27/23. As a percentage of ENSG's recent stock price of $95.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Ensign Group Inc to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when ENSG shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for XRAY to open 0.39% lower in price and for DHR to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for ENSG, XRAY, and DHR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG):

ENSG+Dividend+History+Chart

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY):

XRAY+Dividend+History+Chart

Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR):

DHR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.24% for Ensign Group Inc, 1.58% for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, and 0.39% for Danaher Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Ensign Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and Danaher Corp shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

