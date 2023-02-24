Ex-Dividend Reminder: EnPro Industries, Waste Connections and Premier

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/23, EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO), Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN), and Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EnPro Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 3/15/23, Waste Connections Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 3/15/23, and Premier Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of NPO's recent stock price of $108.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of EnPro Industries Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when NPO shares open for trading on 2/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for WCN to open 0.19% lower in price and for PINC to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NPO, WCN, and PINC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO):



Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN):



Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.07% for EnPro Industries Inc, 0.76% for Waste Connections Inc, and 2.58% for Premier Inc.

In Friday trading, EnPro Industries Inc shares are currently off about 1.5%, Waste Connections Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Premier Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

