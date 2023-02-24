Markets
NPO

Ex-Dividend Reminder: EnPro Industries, Waste Connections and Premier

February 24, 2023 — 10:21 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/23, EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO), Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN), and Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EnPro Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 3/15/23, Waste Connections Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 3/15/23, and Premier Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of NPO's recent stock price of $108.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of EnPro Industries Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when NPO shares open for trading on 2/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for WCN to open 0.19% lower in price and for PINC to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NPO, WCN, and PINC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO):

NPO+Dividend+History+Chart

Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN):

WCN+Dividend+History+Chart

Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC):

PINC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.07% for EnPro Industries Inc, 0.76% for Waste Connections Inc, and 2.58% for Premier Inc.

In Friday trading, EnPro Industries Inc shares are currently off about 1.5%, Waste Connections Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Premier Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 PNW shares outstanding history
 IRM Price Target
 EVG market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NPO
WCN
PINC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.