Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enersys, Kforce and Mueller Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Enersys (Symbol: ENS), Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC), and Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enersys will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 3/29/24, Kforce Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 3/29/24, and Mueller Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/29/24. As a percentage of ENS's recent stock price of $93.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Enersys to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when ENS shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for KFRC to open 0.53% lower in price and for MLI to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ENS, KFRC, and MLI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Enersys (Symbol: ENS):



Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC):



Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.96% for Enersys, 2.13% for Kforce Inc., and 1.54% for Mueller Industries Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Enersys shares are currently down about 0.5%, Kforce Inc. shares are off about 3%, and Mueller Industries Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 AAT Historical Stock Prices

 NJR Split History

 CRSA Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.